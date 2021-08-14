Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

ATRA opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

