Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DYN stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $888.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.