Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 463,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,426. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.