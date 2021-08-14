Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare during the second quarter worth $104,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

