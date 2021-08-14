Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71. Kamada has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kamada by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

