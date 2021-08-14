Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Hold

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYO. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Myomo in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday.

Myomo stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $55.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.41. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 249,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 276,040 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.