Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Hold

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

SDGR stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,184,972.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

