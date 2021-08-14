Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Sell

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSTI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.00 million, a PE ratio of 391.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ShotSpotter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $986,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

