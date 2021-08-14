Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

