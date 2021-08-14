Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.