Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from diversified business structure, focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services, and strength in businesses from clients. Its strong backlog level, which was $3,249.9 million, exiting the fiscal third quarter will likely be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates net revenues of $2.50-$2.55 billion, up from $2.45-$2.55 billion estimated earlier. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to forex woes. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry and also seem to be overvalued comparatively.”

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,911. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

