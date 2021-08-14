Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.