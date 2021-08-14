Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

