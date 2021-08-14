Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GRTS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $400.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Research analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 794,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 469.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 539,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

