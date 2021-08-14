Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to “Buy”

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.