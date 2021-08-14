Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

LYRA opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.