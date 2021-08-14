Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to “Hold”

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,100. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOKF NA grew its position in MediWound by 16.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.