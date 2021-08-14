Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.08.

SYNA stock opened at $172.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

