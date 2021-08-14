Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

