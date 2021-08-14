Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

