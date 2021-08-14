Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.85.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $150.24 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23.

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,976,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

