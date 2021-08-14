Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.90 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($5.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 11,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,143. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.18. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

