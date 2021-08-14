Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81. 7,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 581,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $13,674,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $8,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $2,100,000.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

