Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Down 11.8%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

ZME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

