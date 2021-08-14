Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,276,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $238.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

