Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,769 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of WSFS Financial worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,285,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,181 shares of company stock worth $3,380,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

