Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,498 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Health Catalyst worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

