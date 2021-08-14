Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

