Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.