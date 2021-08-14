Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 63,958 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

