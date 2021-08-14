Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 93,858 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,858 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

