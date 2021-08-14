ZIMBOCASH One Day Volume Reaches $35,337.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $35,337.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00135334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.88 or 0.99870445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.80 or 0.00869663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

