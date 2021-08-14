Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.