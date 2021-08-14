ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $73,615.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $73,615.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.