$0.07 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 347,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,630. The stock has a market cap of $352.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

