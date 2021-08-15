$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.26. DMC Global posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 121.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 321,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $13,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

BOOM traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a P/E ratio of 289.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

