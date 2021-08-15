$0.35 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.29. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 831,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

