$0.40 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

TEAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.95. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 22.7% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 624.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 125,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

