$0.41 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

