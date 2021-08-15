$0.50 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 461,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

