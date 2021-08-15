$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 972.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 349.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 52,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded down $8.82 on Thursday, hitting $463.73. 586,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.24. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $475.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

