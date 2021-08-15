$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,237. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

