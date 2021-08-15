$1.06 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. BRP reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.