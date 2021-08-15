$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.63. CF Industries reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,084.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,891,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,564. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

