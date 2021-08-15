-$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 815.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

