$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.