10,410 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Unitil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

