11,979 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

