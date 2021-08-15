$154.17 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $154.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $582.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.60 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $709.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 520,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,763. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

