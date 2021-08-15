$163.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post sales of $163.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Orion Group reported sales of $189.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $625.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORN. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 448,495 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

