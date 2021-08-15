$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $177.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.34 million and the highest is $179.70 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $158.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $714.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,841 shares of company stock worth $5,533,522. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 43.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 195,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 124,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

